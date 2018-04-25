Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Liverpool, Arsenal, Hibs, Hearts, Hull, Hamilton, Partick Thistle, Inverness CT

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Scotland goalkeeper Allan McGregor is considering a two-year contract to return to Rangers despite Hull City offering him a new deal, but the 36-year-old would have to accept a drop in wages at Ibrox. (Daily Mail)

Hibernian are close to securing the summer signing of Ali Crawford, the 26-year-old midfielder who has confirmed he does not wish to sign a new contract with Hamilton Academical after 11 years with the club. (Daily Record)

Hearts are close to signing Inverness Caledonian Thistle winger Jake Mulraney in a swap deal involving midfielder Angus Beith. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Conor Sammon will be given a final chance to resurrect his Hearts career this summer and convince manager Craig Levein he should stay when the striker returns from his loan spell with Partick Thistle. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton, who underwent knee surgery in February and is not expected to return to action until next season, has told Maccabi Haifa they would be wasting their time if they launched a bid to try and bring him back to Israel. (The Herald)

Former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard, presently a youth coach at Anfield, has become odds-on favourite with bookmakers to become the next Rangers manager after Ibrox chairman Dave King was spotted at the Reds' Champions League semi-final against Roma on Tuesday. (The Scotsman)

Former Celtic manager Gordon Strachan has claimed that the Arsenal job would be easy for Brendan Rodgers, compared to bossing the Glasgow club, with the Northern Irishman among the contenders to replace Arsene Wenger when the Frenchman's 22-year reign ends. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, who missed Sunday's win over Hearts, has also been was ruled out of this weekend's derby with Celtic, who could clinch the Scottish Premiership title. (Daily Record)

Rangers have criticised Hibernian for cutting their ticket allocation for the last league game of the season at Easter Road to less than 1500 - and promised they will reply in kind. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers have called for Hibernian to ensure the safety of their supporters after the Light Blues' ticket allocation was cut at Easter Road for the final league game of the season. (The Herald)

Scottish Rugby is offering 100 football fans the chance to take an exclusive tour of Murrayfield as the stadium bids to become the new home of Scottish football as the Scottish FA's lease of Hampden Park is set to expire and a decision on the future venue of international matches is expected this summer. (The Herald)

Striker Moussa Dembele could lead an exodus of Celtic players who feel they are not being tested enough at domestic level, fears former Hoops midfielder Stiliyan Petrov. (Daily Mail)

Former Celtic midfielder Stiliyan Petrov believes Brendan Rodgers' side are so far ahead of their domestic rivals that they could conceivably win the treble five years in a row. (The Scotsman)

OTHER GOSSIP

The coaches of Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors have dismissed any notions that there will be a cosy carve-up in this Saturday's 1872 Cup decider to ensure both Scottish teams progress to the Guinness Pro14 play-offs. (The Scotsman)

Richard Cockerill, the Edinburgh head coach, has raised the ante ahead of Saturday's clash with Glasgow Warriors by accusing the opposition of illegal tactics. He also criticised them as a side who make "a huge number of errors", play themselves into holes and crack under pressure. (The Times)

Edinburgh coach Richard Cockerill has turned up the heat ahead of Saturday evening's 1872 Cup decider by declaring that the days of Glasgow Warriors being given the best players by Scottish Rugby are over. (The Scotsman)