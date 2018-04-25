Gary Owers: Torquay United boss says Guiseley loss is 'lowest point' in his career

Gary Owers' only full season managing at National League level saw him guide Forest Green to safety on the final day of the season

Torquay United manager Gary Owers says the club's 4-3 loss to 10-man Guiseley is the 'lowest point in his career'.

Bottom club Guiseley had Harry Flowers sent off after just three minutes, but still managed to beat a Torquay side that were relegated at the weekend.

"I stood in horror like everyone else and watched the goals go in," Owers told BBC Radio Devon.

"Sorry's not a big enough word, there isn't a word to apologise for that, it was dreadful."

Owers took over in September following the sacking of Kevin Nicholson with Torquay eight points adrift from safety in the National League.

But with one game left the Gulls are still exactly the same distance from safety - prompting some supporters to question whether he should still be in charge.

"I think that's the lowest point in my career," added Owers.

"Everyone can blame me for everything, I take the responsibility and I get that but that is not a representation of me and it's not a representation of the Torquay United fans and the football club in any way shape or form."