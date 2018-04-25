Champions League: Roma condemn 'abhorrent' fan behaviour in Liverpool

Media playback is not supported on this device Scenes outside Anfield ahead of Liverpool v Roma

Roma have condemned the "abhorrent behaviour" of some fans after a Liverpool supporter was attacked before the Champions League semi-final.

Two men from Rome were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Wednesday's assault on the 53-year-old, who is in a critical condition.

Roma said those involved at Anfield had brought "shame on the club".

"There is no place for this type of vile behaviour in football," a statement read.

The victim, thought to be from Ireland, has a head injury and is being treated in hospital.

Roma said they were co-operating with Liverpool, Uefa and the authorities.

The attack happened outside a pub before kick-off, when about 80 Roma fans are thought to have used a side road to reach an area where Liverpool supporters had gathered.

One supporter was seen motionless on the road and BBC Sport footage showed another fan carrying a hammer.

Uefa said in a statement that it was "deeply shocked" by the "vile attack".

"The perpetrators of this ignominious attack have no place in and around football and we trust they will be dealt with utmost severity by the authorities," the statement read.

Liverpool won the first leg of the tie 5-2.