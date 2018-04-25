Welsh Premier League & non-league round up

JD Welsh Premier League

Friday, 27 April

Championship Conference

The New Saints v Cardiff Metropolitan University (19:45 GMT): TNS face the students at Park Hall having wrapped up their 12th league title five weeks ago.

The points were shared the last time the two side's met in March.

The students ended a poor run of form last weekend with a 4-3 victory over Bala, and will secure fifth place with a victory over the champions in what will be the final league games of the season.

Bala Town v Bangor City (19:45 GMT): Bangor's win over Cefn Druids last weekend ensured their fight for the automatic Europa League spot went down to the final day of the season.

They are currently level on 57 points with second placed Connah's Quay.

The Lakesiders are guaranteed to finish fourth despite a poor run of form, and will going into a play-off for the remaining Europa League place.

Cefn Druids v Connah's Quay Nomads (19:45 GMT): Connah's Quay know victory alone might not be enough to secure the automatic Europa League spot if Bangor beat Bala in a high scoring game.

They currently have a three goal difference buffer over their rivals. Victory for the Druids at The Rock could see them finish fifth if Cardiff Met fail to beat TNS.

Friday, 27 April

Play-off Conference

Aberystwyth Town v Newtown (19:45 GMT): Aberystwyth secured their Premier League status last weekend as they relegated Carmarthen with a 1-1 draw.

The Seasiders could finish ninth in the table should they beat visitors Newtown at Park Avenue, and could leapfrog Llandudno should they fail to win at Prestatyn.

The Robins will be looking to avenge their 2-1 JD Welsh Cup semi-final defeat to Aber from three weeks ago.

Barry Town v Carmarthen Town (19:45 GMT): The Old Gold will play their final Welsh Premier League game at Jenner Park after being relegated at Aberystwyth last weekend.

Both Barry and Carmarthen have enjoyed a good run of form, with Barry 10 points clear at the top of the play-off conference.

They are guaranteed the final Europa League play-off spot.

Prestatyn Town v Llandudno FC (19:45 GMT): Prestatyn will also play their final Welsh Premier League game at the Motion Finance Stadium having been relegated at the end of March with just four wins this season.

Llandudno, who were in a relegation battle of their own with Aber and Carmarthen, can now start re-building for next season having secured their status.

But they will be without Lee Thomas who will play his final game after 15 years' service at the club.

How things stand - Welsh Premier League table

Saturday, 28 April

Evo-Stik Southern Premier League

Merthyr Town v Redditch United (15:00 GMT)

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One North

Hyde United v Colwyn Bay (15:00 GMT)

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Friday, 27 April

Cardiff City FC Women v Swansea City Ladies (19:00 GMT)

Sunday, 29 April

Caernarfon Town Women v Abergavenny Women (14:00 GMT)

Cardiff City FC Women v Llandudno Ladies FC (14:00 GMT)

Cyncoed Ladies v Rhyl Ladies FC (14:00 GMT)