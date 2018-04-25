Rangers unhappy with Hibs over reduced Easter Road allocation

Rangers fans normally receive tickets for the entire South Stand at Easter Road

Rangers have criticised Hibernian's decision to reduce the ticket allocation for away fans attending the side's game at Easter Road next month.

Hibs announced that tickets in the South Stand would be made available to home supporters, despite that stand normally being set aside in its entirety for Old Firm supporters.

The two sides meet in the final round of Premiership fixtures on 13 May.

Rangers said the ticketing decision "beggars belief".

"First and foremost, Rangers hopes the safety of our fans, who will now be in only one section of the South Stand rather than filling it completely, will not be compromised by this decision", the Ibrox club said in a statement.

"This is the least Rangers expects for supporters who have repeatedly proven themselves to be the most loyal in the country by selling out away ticketing allocations at opposition stadiums for years.

"This was evident as we rose through the divisions when clubs the length and breadth of the country, including Hibernian, benefitted financially from the presence of our fans.

"Rangers will, of course, bear in mind Hibernian's decision when considering ticketing arrangements for future matches - both home and away - against this particular club."