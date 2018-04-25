Newport County defender Dan Butler signs new one-year deal

Newport signed Butler after he left National League side Torquay United in 2016

Newport County defender Dan Butler has signed a new one-year deal with the League Two club.

The 23-year-old left-back has proven himself as one of the Exiles' most consistent performers since Michael Flynn became manager in March 2017.

"Next season is all about improving on what we have done this year both on and off the field," said Butler.

Exiles manager Flynn added: "He's a great example of what this club is about both on and off the pitch."