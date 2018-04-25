Nathan Jones: Luton Town boss says only 'something special' will see him leave club

Nathan Jones has won 67 of his 134 games as Luton Town manager

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones says it would take "something special" for him to leave Kenilworth Road.

He has just led the Luton to promotion to League One and the club need one more point to guarantee second place.

But the Welshman, in his first managerial role, has been linked with a number of jobs in the Championship.

"I'm very proud of the work we've done and what we have here and I don't envisage myself being anywhere else," he told BBC Look East.

"You can't say what's going to happen but I'm not looking to move.

"I have a wonderful job here, have a wonderful board, a wonderful set of fans and a great set of players."

Jones, who was previously a coach at Brighton before taking over from John Still in January 2016, agreed a new four-year contract in January.

"I'm so proud of what we have achieved and I want to take this club further, I really do," he added.

"I'm not a fly-by-night club-to-club jumper, I want to build something, I want to leave a legacy here.

"We're one stage into that and there's a long way to go before I'm able to do that.

"But we're in a wonderful place and I'm very proud of the work we've done, so it would take something special for me to leave any of that behind."