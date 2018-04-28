Wolfsburg Ladies v Chelsea Ladies (Sun; 3-1 agg)

Wolfsburg have reached the Women's Champions League final three times since 2013

Women's Champions League semi-final second leg Kick-off: 16:30 BST, Sunday 29 April Venue: AOK Stadium, Wolfsburg Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app., plus live text commentary

Chelsea must score at least three times at Wolfsburg in Sunday's semi-final second leg if they are to reach their first Women's Champions League final.

The London club lost 22 April's first leg 3-1 at home and face being knocked out of Europe by the German outfit for a third consecutive season.

Manchester City, who are second behind Chelsea in England's top flight, face holders Lyon in the other semi-final.

Both second legs will be shown live on the BBC Red Button service and online.

Chelsea's game in Germany gets under way at 16:30 BST, after Man City's second leg in France, which will kick-off at 13:45 BST.

No English women's side has reached a European final since Arsenal's triumph in 2007.

Team news

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes expects to be able to recall Switzerland forward Ramona Bachmann and versatile Norway international Maria Thorisdottir, after both players missed the first leg.

But England winger Karen Carney and defensive midfielder Anita Asante remain out, as long-term absentees.

Sweden defender Jonna Andersson is cup-tied and cannot feature for Hayes' side.

Whoever progresses from the tie will play in Thursday, 24 May's final in Kiev.