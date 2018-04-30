Real Madrid v Bayern Munich
TEAM NEWS
Bayern Munich are without winger Arjen Robben for their Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid.
Robben suffered a leg injury eight minutes into Real's 2-1 win at the Allianz Arena last Wednesday.
Left-back David Alaba (thigh) and midfielder Javi Martinez (head) are both expected to return from injury.
Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal is likely to miss out with a hamstring injury, but Isco trained on Monday despite a shoulder injury.
MATCH FACTS
- No team has ever overturned a 2-1 home first-leg defeat in the Champions League, in seven previous such occurrences.
- Bayern and Real will meet for the 26th time in European competition, more than any other fixture. Real have now won 12 of these encounters to Bayern's 11 victories (2 draws).
- Bayern have lost their last six games against Real (all in the knockout stages of the Champions League), their longest ever run of defeats against one opponent in European competition.
- Real Madrid have scored in each of their last 41 Champions League games at the Bernabeu, last failing to find the net in April 2011 against Barcelona (2-0).
- Under Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid have never been knocked out of the Champions League, progressing in all eight of their two-legged Champions League ties as well as winning the two finals they've appeared in. They've also won seven of their eight knockout games at home (L1).
- Bayern are on a run of two Champions League games without a win (D1 L1). They haven't gone three matches in a row without a victory in the competition since 2009 (September-November).
- Bayern Munich have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 13 Champions League away games, their joint-longest such run in the competition (also April 1999 to December 2000).
- Cristiano Ronaldo has scored nine goals against Bayern Munich in the Champions League - the only player to have netted more goals against a single opponent in the competition is Ronaldo himself, scoring 10 v Juventus.
- No player has been involved in more goals for Bayern in the Champions League this season than Joshua Kimmich (6 - three goals and three assists).
- Robert Lewandowski has failed to score in his last four Champions League games with Bayern Munich, his longest drought with the Bavarian club. He's never failed to find the net in five consecutive outings in the competition.