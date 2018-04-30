Real Madrid v Bayern Munich

From the section

Arjen Robben was not named in Bayern's squad to go to Madrid because of the injury he picked up in the first leg

BBC coverage

Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Bayern Munich are without winger Arjen Robben for their Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid.

Robben suffered a leg injury eight minutes into Real's 2-1 win at the Allianz Arena last Wednesday.

Left-back David Alaba (thigh) and midfielder Javi Martinez (head) are both expected to return from injury.

Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal is likely to miss out with a hamstring injury, but Isco trained on Monday despite a shoulder injury.

