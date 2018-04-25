BBC Sport - I wouldn't go to watch Liverpool in Rome if you paid me - eyewitness
- From the section European Football
A Liverpool fan gives his eyewitness account of the attack outside Anfield before the Reds' Champions League semi-final against Roma.
Two men from Rome have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Tuesday's attack on Sean Cox, who is in a critical condition.
