Swansea City goalkeeping coach Tony Roberts says Lukasz Fabianski is one of the best keepers in the Premier League.

The Poland international has played in every one of Swansea’s 34 Premier League games so far this season, keeping nine clean sheets.

The 33-year-old, who joined the Swans on a free transfer from Arsenal in 2014, according to Roberts is good enough to walk into virtually any top flight team.