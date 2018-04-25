Charlie Mulgrew hits scoring streak to help Blackburn win promotion

Mulgrew celebrates his winning goal at Doncaster Rovers

A close-range header from Charlie Mulgrew secured promotion for Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday evening.

The captain's 14th goal of the season is a new club record for a defender and he is looking forward to returning to the Championship.

The Scotland international's previous best tally was 10 in season 2012-13 during a six-year stint with Celtic.

"I think I've had 15 shots on goal and scored 14," Mulgrew told BBC Scotland. "It's just been one of those years."

The 32-year-old added: "Most of them have been penalties but I'll take it.

"I've been on free kicks too and I've had a couple falling to me in the box."

Mulgrew scored the only goal at Doncaster Rovers on 80 minutes, sealing an immediate return to England's second tier for Blackburn with two games of the campaign remaining.

"It was a huge relief, a great feeling to get over the line," he said.

"We knew how big the game was and we knew the pressure would only increase the longer the wait went on."

Mulgrew (centre) nods in goal number 14 for the season

Mulgrew moved to Ewood Park in the summer of 2016, suffering relegation, despite a significant turnaround in results under manager Tony Mowbray, who succeeded Owen Coyle in late February 2017.

Under the former Celtic and Hibs boss, Rovers have lost just five of their 44 League One matches this season.

"The manager has been brilliant," said Mulgrew. "He's build a good squad, brought in good characters. There is a real togetherness and a good changing room is half the battle.

"We're all pushing in the same direction and hopefully we can all have another good season next time.

"I'm sure the manager will want to strengthen with one or two others and the players will welcome that competition.

"It's a big jump. We know the Championship is such a strong league and the teams coming down, with all the money they've got, will make it harder still.

"There will be 15 or 16 teams at the start of the season who will think they have a chance of promotion.

"We're just glad to be going back and hopefully we can enjoy it."