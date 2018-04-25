Aberdeen's Scott McKenna brimming with confidence after breakthrough season

McKenna has played for Scotland and captained Aberdeen in an incredible breakthrough season

Aberdeen's Scott McKenna feels he has progressed to the stage where he can steer team-mates through games rather than looking for guidance himself.

The defender, 21, is on a four-man shortlist for the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award.

Twelve months on from a loan at Ayr United, McKenna has two Scotland caps.

"When I first went into the team at the start of the season, I was kind of looking about to others to maybe help me through the game," he said.

"Whereas now, it's probably the opposite way about. I am more than confident of my own ability and I will try and help others through the game.

"It's important we all do that for each other to try and finish second in the league."

The centre-half is enjoying taking on more responsibility on the pitch.

And his growing stature was recognised by Scotland manager Alex McLeish, who started McKenna in friendlies against Costa Rica and Hungary at the end of March.

The rapid rise continued when he stood in for suspended Graeme Shinnie to captain the Dons in their Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Motherwell.

Player of the year candidate Kris Boyd spoke in glowing terms of McKenna at the announcement of the shortlist, praising his combative approach and his refusal to respect reputations.

McKenna said: "When you first break into the team and see the players you are up against, you think 'Should I really be on the same pitch as them'?

"But after a few games that all goes out the window and I thought: 'I have done well so far, I am more than capable of matching you. So I'm going to try to mark you out the game or be better than you'."

McKenna is vying for the award with Celtic's Kieran Tierney, Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos and Celtic winger Lewis Morgan, who has been with St Mirren this season.