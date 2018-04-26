Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Liverpool, Man Utd, Hull, Burnley, Derby, Hearts, Hibs, Motherwell, Dundee Utd, Livingston

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard, who is now a youth coach with the Reds, is in talks with Rangers about becoming the Scottish Premiership club's new manager, with a deal close to being agreed. (Scottish Sun)

Hull City goalkeeper Allan McGregor is poised to agree a deal to re-join Rangers within the next 24 hours as a replacement for Wes Foderingham, who is being monitored by Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday, while Burnley midfielder Scott Arfield has agreed a three-year contract to move to Ibrox. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers have blanked a series of demands from advisers to captain Lee Wallace and striker Kenny Miller, as well as players' union PFA Scotland, to explain why the pair have been suspended by the club in the wake of a Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by Celtic. (Daily Record)

Former Rangers midfielder Barry Ferguson is concerned that the Ibrox club are signing new players before a new manager has been appointed. (The Scotsman)

Derby County are preparing to reignite their interest in Hearts defender John Souttar and are keen to lure the 21-year-old to the English Championship club in a £1m-plus summer bid. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin, who is poised to leave Tynecastle after a season with the Premiership club, could replace Allan McGregor at Hull City should his Scotland colleague move to Rangers this summer. (The Scotsman)

Motherwell have offered Indian Arrows goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem a three-year contract after the 17-year-old impressed on trial in February, but a work permit remains a concern. (Scroll.in)

Left-back Andrew Robertson will miss Scotland's summer friendlies against Peru and Mexico should Liverpool protect their 5-2 lead over Roma and reach the Champions League final, while midfielder Scott McTominay is another likely absentee because of Manchester United's progress to the FA Cup final against Chelsea. (The Scotsman)

Scotland manager Alex McLeish already knows the team he wants to field in his side's opening Nations League game against Albania in five months' time. (The Herald)

Scotland manager Alex McLeish is to have a second conversation with Celtic manager Brendan Rogers about which of the Scottish champions' players will travel on the national sides trip to face Peru and Mexico, but left-back Kieran Tierney and winger James Forrest are likely to be rested. (The Herald)

Kieran Tierney says he is happy to be living his dream of playing for Celtic and is not envious of the exploits of his rival for Scotland's left-back spot, Andrew Robertson, who has reached the Champions League semi-finals with Liverpool.(The Scotsman)

As the Scottish FA considers whether to remain at Hampden Park or move to Murrayfield, former Scotland manager Craig Brown has urged the governing body to remain at its spiritual home and spend money to improve the facility. (Daily Telegraph)

Hibernian have refused to get drawn into a war of words with Rangers, who criticised the Edinburgh club's decision to reduce the allocation of tickets for away fans for their final Premiership match of the season, but are adamant there are no safety concerns over the two sets of fans sharing a stand. (Daily Record)

Dundee United are interested in signing midfielder Shaun Byrne from Championship play-off rivals Livingston for next season, with the two sides poised to meet in the last league game of the season on Saturday. (The Courier)

Scottish forward Colin Shields, of Belfast Giants, and Braehead Clan's Brendan Brooks both scored in Great Britain's 5-3 win over Poland at the ice hockey world championships in Hungary. (Scottish Sun, print edition)