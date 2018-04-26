Leeds United: Pablo Hernandez signs new two-year contract at Elland Road

Pablo Hernandez initially joined Leeds on loan before signing permanently in January 2017

Leeds United midfielder Pablo Hernandez has signed a new two-year deal with the Championship club.

The Spaniard, 33, will remain at Elland Road until the summer of 2020 under the new contract after his previous deal was due to expire this summer.

Former Valencia player Hernandez has scored nine times in his 42 appearances in all competitions this season.

"I always said that my first option was to stay here," he said. "I'm very happy here and it was an easy decision."

Hernandez, capped four times by his country, has made 80 appearances in his two seasons at Elland Road, scoring 15 times.

"This is a big club with unbelievable fans and unbelievable history," the former Swansea City player said. "For me now, it's a challenge to help the team to the Premier League in the next two years."