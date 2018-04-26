Jack Rodwell: Chris Coleman has 'no idea' where Sunderland midfielder is

Jack Rodwell has not made a senior appearance for Sunderland since September

Sunderland manager Chris Coleman says he "doesn't know" where want-away midfielder Jack Rodwell is.

The already-relegated Black Cats travel to promotion-chasing Fulham in the Championship on Friday, but long-term absentee Rodwell will not feature.

The Everton and Manchester City midfielder, 27, is reportedly on £70,000-a-week at the Stadium of Light.

"I don't even know where Jack is, to be honest with you," Coleman said. "So no, he won't be involved [at Fulham]."

England international Rodwell has not made a senior appearance for Sunderland since September and has asked to leave the club he joined for £10m from Man City in August 2014.

His current deal, set to expire in the summer of 2019, does not include Sunderland's usual 40% wage reduction clause following relegation.

"If there was a sniff of a first-team appearance, I'm not sure he'd be 100% fit for it," Coleman said.

Rodwell has made only 53 starts for the Black Cats, with only three league appearances coming this season.