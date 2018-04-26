Jack Rodwell: Chris Coleman has 'no idea' where Sunderland midfielder is

Sunderland midfielder Jack Rodwell
Jack Rodwell has not made a senior appearance for Sunderland since September

Sunderland manager Chris Coleman says he "doesn't know" where want-away midfielder Jack Rodwell is.

The already-relegated Black Cats travel to promotion-chasing Fulham in the Championship on Friday, but long-term absentee Rodwell will not feature.

The Everton and Manchester City midfielder, 27, is reportedly on £70,000-a-week at the Stadium of Light.

"I don't even know where Jack is, to be honest with you," Coleman said. "So no, he won't be involved [at Fulham]."

England international Rodwell has not made a senior appearance for Sunderland since September and has asked to leave the club he joined for £10m from Man City in August 2014.

His current deal, set to expire in the summer of 2019, does not include Sunderland's usual 40% wage reduction clause following relegation.

"If there was a sniff of a first-team appearance, I'm not sure he'd be 100% fit for it," Coleman said.

Rodwell has made only 53 starts for the Black Cats, with only three league appearances coming this season.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport