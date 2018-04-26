Walsall boss Dean Keates expects 'nervy six pointer' against Northampton

Erhun Oztumer, Walsall's 15-goal top scorer, was the only player from a bottom half of the table club named in the League One team of the season at the PFA awards

Walsall boss Dean Keates is expecting Saturday's League One 'six-pointer' against fellow strugglers Northampton Town at Bescot to be a nervy affair.

The Saddlers have won just once in six games - against bottom club Bury - since Keates came in to succeed sacked Jon Whitney on 16 March.

By contrast, the Cobblers, who sacked Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink on 2 April, have now won successive matches.

"We don't want to drop into that bottom four," Keates told BBC WM.

"But we're not looking at it in terms of worst-case scenario. They have to beat us and we want to win.

"It's probably going to be a nervy one. It's the biggest game of the season. In fact, it's probably the biggest game for this club in the past couple of years."

The potential scenarios

If Walsall win and Rochdale win at Oxford, Northampton will be relegated.

If the game is drawn, Northampton would have to win their final home game against Oldham next Saturday to stand any chance of staying up.

If Northampton win, Walsall would drop into the bottom four, with two games left.

If Northampton win both their final two games, Oldham would be relegated - and Walsall would need four points from their final two games.

The Saddlers' final two games are both away, their midweek game in hand against Bradford City, followed by next Saturday's trip to Fleetwood.

Confident Cobblers

Northampton looked beyond hope when they lost their first game after Hasselbaink's departure 3-0 at Blackpool, but they then followed a 3-2 win at Bury under caretaker boss Dean Austin by beating promotion-chasing Plymouth Argyle.

Now Austin has his sided fired up for the final two games, both against the two sides immediately above them.

"Anything is possible," he told BBC Radio Northampton. "We've got two great games.

"And people will have been having a little look over their shoulders.

"We're hunting. And we're going to hunt these down. "

Dean Keates (left) has had six matches in charge, while Northampton caretaker boss Dean Austin has had three games

Near sell-out at Bescot

Aided by a cheap tickets promotion for both sets of supporters, the 11,300-capacity Banks's Stadium will be close to full.

"The club have put on a great offer," said Keates. "It would be great for as many people from the town to turn out and get behind the lads, but I know they've sold a few tickets too.

"It's a case of playing the game and not the occasion.

"They've won two games. They're in good form. And they've given themselves a chance of getting out of the relegation places. I'd expect them to come and have a right go

"But they've got to win. We're in charge of what we do. And, with a little bit of luck, we'll be ok."

Form guide