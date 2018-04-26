Rangers: Hull's Allan McGregor agrees terms for second spell at Ibrox
Hull City goalkeeper Allan McGregor is close to completing a move to Rangers after agreeing terms for a second spell at the Scottish Premiership club.
The Scotland international spent more than 10 years at Ibrox but left in 2012 to join Besiktas.
McGregor moved to Hull after a year in the Turkish top flight.
But the 36-year-old has rejected the offer of a new contract and is expected to have a medical with Rangers within the next 24 hours.
More to follow.