Wycombe Wanderers: Craig Mackail-Smith signs new two-year contract

Craig Mackail-Smith is closing in on 500 career league appearances

Craig Mackail-Smith has signed a new two-year contract at Wycombe Wanderers.

The 34-year-old striker joined the League Two Chairboys on a free transfer in August and has scored 10 goals in 42 appearances in his first season.

"Craig came to us with a fantastic pedigree across the EFL and has fitted in superbly with the way we play," manager Gareth Ainsworth said.

Ex-Peterborough player Mackail-Smith hit his 150th league goal during a hat-trick against Crawley Town in November.