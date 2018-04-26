Hearts' Jon McLaughlin says return to England still not certain

Jon McLaughlin joined Hearts after leaving Burton Albion last summer

Hearts goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin says he is open to offers from England, abroad, or other Scottish clubs as he moves closer to a Tynecastle exit.

Manager Craig Levein admitted on Wednesday that the goalkeeper was a likely summer departure as Hearts could not compete with wages in England.

But the 30-year-old said: "Nothing is set in stone yet. We just have to wait and see what the next month brings.

"It could be here, other teams in this division, England or abroad."

Edinburgh-born McLaughlin began his career in the English lower leagues with Harrogate Railway Athletic and Harrogate Town before joining Bradford City in 2008.

He helped Burton Albion win promotion to the Championship for the first time in their history during his three years with the Brewers.

And a return to England's second tier could be on the cards after his form during his first season with Hearts led to a first call-up to the Scotland squad under new manager Alex McLeish.

"It's not so much the fact I'm dying to go back to England or anything like that," he insisted.

"It's just the way of the world that the standard of English football and everything that involved in that, is a draw for players all over the world to try and test themselves at that level.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here. The SPFL has been a great standard for me."

McLaughlin, who has played 33 times for Hearts this season, has helped establish the second-best defensive record in the Scottish top flight behind champions-elect Celtic.

Signing Hull City's Allan McGregor as a replacement was one option being pursued by Levein, but the Scotland veteran has agreed a contract to rejoin Rangers on the day McLaughlin stressed his own destiny is much less certain.

"We still don't know what we are doing beyond this," he added.

"There has been a lot of talk and it looks likely that we might move on, but we still haven't sorted anything and nothing is set in stone.

"Whatever happens, we are grateful for the opportunity and it's been fantastic and so much has come from it, like being involved with the Scotland set-up."