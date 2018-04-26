Jose Morais: Barnsley boss says relegation would not be a failure

Barnsley could be relegated to League One on Saturday after two seasons in the Championship

Barnsley boss Jose Morais says that he is the right man for the club even if they are relegated on Saturday.

The Tykes are two points adrift of safety with two games to play and could go down if they lose to Brentford.

The Portuguese took over at Oakwell on an 18-month deal in February after Paul Heckingbottom moved to Leeds.

"I really believe that I am the right man. You are not always going to please everyone but I believe in what I am doing," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"I would not see relegation as a failure because I did and am doing my best.

"I think that I am getting the best out of them and I think that I am doing important things with them.

"I believe in things that I built and what I can build, and I believe in organisation and stability."

Morais, who worked under Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho at Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Chelsea, has won just two of his 13 games in charge.

The 52-year-old conceded that survival was no longer in their hands, but said he will not look for score updates from Bolton's game with Burton which could see them relegated if Wanderers win.

"We have to believe that we can stay up even though it is not in our hands. We will see but we have to fight and that is what we are going to do," Morais added.

"I will focus on our game and at the end we will see the results of others. As long as we win, then we will see what has gone on with others."