Lincoln City: Boss Danny Cowley and brother Nicky extend contracts

Danny and Nicky Cowley joined Lincoln from Braintree in May 2016

Lincoln City boss Danny Cowley and assistant Nicky Cowley have extended their contracts until the end of the 2021-22 season.

The brothers led the Imps to promotion back into the English Football League last season and reached the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The Sincil Bank side are sixth in League Two and need one point to seal a play-off berth with two games to play.

They also won the EFL Trophy at Wembley earlier this month.

Versatile midfielder Michael Bostwick, 29, has also extended his deal with the club.

The former Stevenage and Peterborough player will now stay until the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

Meanwhile, Lincoln have announced plans to move to a new £1.3m training ground near the RAF base in Scampton.