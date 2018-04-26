Sam Lavelle: Morecambe defender signs new two-year contract at the Globe Arena

Morecambe defender Sam Lavelle was capped by Scotland at Under-18 and Under-19 level

Morecambe defender Sam Lavelle has signed a new two-year contract with the League Two strugglers.

The 21-year-old former Blackburn Rovers and Bolton Wanderers youth player has made 29 first-team appearances in his debut season since arriving on a one-year contract last August.

Lavelle was let go by fellow Lancashire side Blackburn in the summer of 2016.

He was then told by Bolton in July 2017 that he would not be given a new deal - and moved on to the Globe Arena.

Lavelle is now tied to Morecambe to the end of the 2019-20 season.

"Sam has really progressed this season. He's turning into a real fans' favourite," said manager Jim Bentley.

"He's likeable character who wants to learn. He's not the finished article but, with continued hard work Sam could become a top centre half in the next couple of seasons."