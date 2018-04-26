Stoke City: Saido Berahino and Jese Rodriguez will not be recalled - Paul Lambert

Saido Berahino, second left, and Jese Rodriguez were involved in an argument over who would take Stoke's last-minute penalty against Brighton in February.

Saido Berahino and Jese Rodriguez will not be recalled to Stoke's first team despite the club's lack of goals, says manager Paul Lambert.

Stoke are four points adrift of safety and on an 11-game winless run where they have scored just seven goals.

Lambert has limited forward options for Saturday's trip to Liverpool (12:30 BST) but will not give either player a reprieve for breaking club rules.

"It's my decision, I think it's right for the football club," he said.

"I've got no qualms whatsoever about it."

Peter Crouch and Mame Biram Diouf are Lambert's only senior forward options for the Liverpool game, with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting dealing with a groin injury.

The pair have scored just four goals between them since November. Stoke's only other fit striker is 18-year-old Tyrese Campbell.

Berahino, yet to score a senior goal for Stoke since joining in January 2017, has been training with the club's under-23s since reporting late for a reserve game earlier in the month.

Spanish forward Jese is AWOL after failing to report for training on April 11. The former Real Madrid striker, who is on loan from Paris St-Germain, has not played for Stoke since an 11-minute substitute appearance in the 2-1 home defeat to Everton in March.

Stoke head to Liverpool having played a game more than 17th-placed Swansea and with a nine-goal inferior goal difference.

They host Crystal Palace on 5 May before travelling to Swansea on the final day of the season.