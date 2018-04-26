Besiktas refuse to replay Fenerbahce match abandoned after violence

Besiktas coach Senol Gunes had his head stapled after being struck by an object thrown from the crowd

Besiktas say they will not turn up to replay their Turkish Cup semi-final second leg against rivals Fenerbahce.

The original match at Fenerbahce's Sukru Saracoglu Stadium was abandoned after 57 minutes when Besiktas coach Senol Gunes was hit on the head by an object thrown from the crowd.

Football chiefs ordered the game to be completed behind closed doors on 3 May.

But Besiktas issued a statement on Thursday to say they will not be taking part.

"We have been on the field for 115 years, we have won, had draws or lost on the field. In order not to accept being losers, we will not show up," the club said.

Gunes, 65, was taken to hospital after being struck on the head while the game was goalless.

The two teams drew the first leg 2-2 in Besiktas.

Besiktas boss Senol Gunes fell to the ground after being hit on the head