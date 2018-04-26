BBC Sport - Roy Hodgson would be disappointed if England stopped playing at Wembley

Hodgson would be disappointed if England stopped playing at Wembley

Former England manager Roy Hodgson, now in charge of Crystal Palace, says he would be 'disappointed' if the FA's proposed sale of Wembley meant that the national team would be longer play there.

Fulham owner Shahid Khan has made an offer, thought to be worth a total of £800m, to buy Wembley Stadium from the Football Association.

