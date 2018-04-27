Man Utd v Arsenal: Arsene Wenger at Old Trafford quiz - food fights, title wins & one-man stands

The next stop on Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger's Premier League farewell is perhaps the most evocative.

The Frenchman, who is leaving the Gunners at the end of the season after almost 22 years in charge, has won titles at Old Trafford, but has also endured some humbling defeats at the hands of Manchester United.

As Wenger makes the trip for the final time as Arsenal manager on Sunday, how well do you remember the highs, lows and downright drama of his previous scenes at the stadium?