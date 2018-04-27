National League play-offs & relegation: Final day's permutations

Will AFC Fylde manager Dave Challinor be celebrating after Saturday's final round of games?

The National League's regular season finishes on Saturday - with plenty still up for grabs.

While champions Macclesfield Town have already clinched promotion to the English Football League, this season's expansion of the play-offs from four to six teams has left plenty of interest going into the final round of games.

There is also one of the four relegation places still to be filled - and a nail-biting battle for promotion from National League South.

We have tried to make sense of it all - and set out what each club needs to happen when Saturday's fixtures kick off at 12:30 BST.

Head-to-head for third place

Only the champions earn automatic promotion to League Two

With Macclesfield and Tranmere confirmed as champions and runners-up, the next issue is to decide who finishes third - and joins Tranmere in qualifying directly for the play-off semi-finals.

Sutton United and Aldershot Town, both already assured of their place in the play-offs and separated by a single point, are the only two teams in contention for third - and conveniently, are playing each other.

So the maths here are simple - Sutton need a win or a draw to clinch third place. Aldershot must beat Sutton to overhaul them.

The unsuccessful side will take part in the first round of the play-offs - with three of the next six teams...

Six teams battle for three places

Teams finishing in the top seven will qualify for the National League play-offs

Four points separate the six teams fighting for the last three play-off slots - and to complicate matters, two of them are playing each other. Here's what each club has to do to make the top seven.

Ebbsfleet United (5th, 73 points)

Who are they playing? Already-relegated Torquay United (away)

What do they need? It's fairly simple for the Fleet - avoid defeat at Plainmoor, and they will make the play-offs.

Should Torquay, who have already been relegated, upset the form book, Ebbsfleet will still make the play-offs as long as they are overtaken by no more than two of the four teams immediately below them.

However, Ebbsfleet's goal difference leaves them vulnerable to Fylde or Boreham Wood drawing, and Bromley or Dover winning.

AFC Fylde (6th, 72 points)

Who are they playing? Fellow play-off hopefuls Wrexham (away)

What do they need? A win will guarantee a play-off place. And realistically, Fylde's goal difference (which is comfortably better than all the teams around them) means a draw will be good enough for them - barring a seven-goal win for Bromley, or an even more unlikely 10-goal victory for Dover.

If Fylde lose, they will still make the play-offs as long as Bromley and Dover do not both win, or one of those teams wins while Boreham Wood avoid defeat.

Only an unfathomable defeat at Wrexham by nine or more goals would allow the Welsh side to overtake Fylde.

Boreham Wood (7th, 72 points)

Who are they playing? Already-relegated Guiseley (home)

What do they need? On paper, Boreham Wood have the easiest fixture in the division - and can book their play-off place by beating rock-bottom Guiseley.

However, while they are level on points with Fylde, they have a much worse goal difference, and that leaves them vulnerable if they fail to finish the job on Saturday.

If the Wood draw with Guiseley, they will finish in the top seven as long as two of the following things happen: Ebbsfleet lose, Fylde lose, Bromley fail to win and Dover fail to win.

Even if Boreham Wood lose, they would still sneak into the play-offs as long as Bromley and Dover both fail to win, and Wrexham do not win with a five-goal swing in goal difference over the Wood.

Bromley (8th, 70 points)

Who are they playing? Mid-table Maidenhead United (away)

What do they need? First and foremost, only a win is good enough for Bromley - but they also require another result to go in their favour.

They would then need Ebbsfleet or Fylde to lose, or Boreham Wood to fail to win.

(This discounts the possibilities of Fylde drawing, and Bromley winning by seven goals to overtake them - or a resurgent Dover also winning, but winning by four more goals than Bromley do).

Dover Athletic (9th, 70 points)

Who are they playing? Relegation-threatened Woking (away)

What do they need? Level on points with Bromley but with a worse goal difference, only a win will do for Dover.

Even then, they would need to overtake two teams above them, so would need two results to go in their favour - Ebbsfleet or Fylde to lose, or Boreham Wood or Bromley to fail to win - as above, this is assuming that Dover don't win by four more goals than Bromley do.

(In the realms of fantasy, if Fylde draw, Dover could catch them by winning by 10 clear goals).

Wrexham (10th, 69 points)

Who are they playing? Fellow play-off hopefuls AFC Fylde (home)

What do they need? Wrexham's task is the most difficult of all. A win would give them a faint hope of the play-offs, and assuming they do not thrash Fylde by an implausible nine-goal margin, they would need three other results to all go in their favour.

The Welsh side would require Boreham Wood to lose (with Wrexham making up a five-goal swing over the Wood on goal difference), while Bromley and Dover must both fail to win.

Relegation - can Woking roll out the Barrow?

The bottom four teams will be relegated to National League North or South

Guiseley and Chester are long gone, with Torquay joining them last weekend - and the National League's relegation trapdoor will open for one more team. This will be Woking or Barrow.

Barrow lead their rivals by one point going into the final round of games, and also have a superior goal difference.

Realistically - barring an unlikely defeat by eight or more goals - the Cumbrian side will be safe unless they fail to beat Chester, and Woking win at home to Dover. That is the only combination which would keep Woking up and send Barrow down instead.

And finally... a south coast nail-biter

Only the champions of National League South are automatically promoted to the National League

Salford City, co-owned by a group of ex-Manchester United stars, have already wrapped up the National League North title which guarantees their participation in the fifth tier of English football next season.

The National League South title race, however, has gone right down to the wire - with Havant & Waterlooville holding a slender advantage over Dartford going into Saturday's final round of games.

The sides are level on points, with the Hawks three ahead on goal difference, although Dartford have scored 12 more goals - and even geographically, the sides will be separated by only 18 miles as they play their final games.

Havant & Waterlooville host 17th-placed Concord Rangers on Saturday - while just along the south coast, Dartford travel to Bognor Regis Town. One set of fans will be celebrating by the evening - the other must navigate the play-offs.

Compiled by Mark Mitchener.