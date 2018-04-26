Teddy Bishop: Ipswich Town extend midfielder's contract until 2019

Teddy Bishop needed surgery after sustaining a hamstring injury against QPR on 26 December

Ipswich Town have taken up an option in Teddy Bishop's contract and extended the midfielder's deal by one year.

The 21-year-old academy graduate, who has been with the Tractor Boys since the age of nine, will remain at Portman Road until the summer of 2019.

He has featured 64 times since his first-team debut in August 2014.

But injury has restricted Bishop to four outings for the Championship side this season, with a hamstring problem keeping him sidelined since Boxing Day.

Meanwhile, Town have also taken up a year option on goalkeeper Harry Wright, while fellow academy graduate Conor McKendry will also stay at the Suffolk club for another season.