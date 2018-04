Linfield Ladies win their second consecutive game to move two points clear at the top of the Irish Women's Premiership table.

Kirsty McGuinness scored a hat-trick as the defending champions beat Glentoran 4-3 at Midgley Park.

Sion Swifts beat newly-promoted Derry City 3-0 and Crusaders Strikers were 1-0 winners over Portadown.