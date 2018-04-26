Scottish Youth Cup final: Hibernian beat Aberdeen 3-1

Hibernian celebrate their equalising goal against Aberdeen

Hibernian came from behind to beat Aberdeen 3-1 and win the Scottish Youth Cup for the first time since 2009.

Connor McLennan cut inside and beat two players in a wonderful solo effort to put the Dons ahead in the first half.

But Fraser Murray lashed a shot against the bar for Hibs before they levelled when Murray's cross was deflected past his own goalkeeper by Joe MacPherson.

Ryan Porteous' fine header from Ben Stirling's cross put Hibs ahead before Oli Shaw set up Jamie Gullan to tap in.

It means Grant Murray's men have achieved the domestic double, having already won the Development League.

Hibs were first to seriously threaten when Sean Mackie's low cross from the left flank was met by Callum Donaldson at the back post, but the wing-back blazed the chance over.

Aberdeen gradually crept into the match and Bruce Anderson - who scored a hat-trick in the Dons' semi-final win over Kilmarnock - showed some nifty footwork before blasting a shot straight at Hibs' Polish goalkeeper Maciej Dabrowksi.

What a goal it was for the opener though, Aberdeen defender Sam Roscoe finding McLennan on the right wing with a long diagonal ball.

McLennan initially beat Mackie and went on to trick his way past two other defenders as he cut in from a tight angle before rolling it past Dabrowski.

Murray cracked the junction of post and crossbar with a wonderful strike from distance as Hibs looked for the leveller.

It came in the 32nd minute, Murray's whipped ball from the right turned into his own net by Aberdeen defender MacPherson.

The Dons were forced to take off danger man McLennan - who had a tight hamstring - at half-time.

Mackie nearly struck a spectacular Hibs goal from outside the box on the resumption but it flew past the wrong side of the post.

Daniel Harvie tested Dabrowski with a free-kick before Anderson was denied from close-range as Aberdeen pressed again.

At the other end, Dons goalkeeper David Craddock saved well from Gullan but could only watch after 72 minutes as Stirling's terrific cross was met by an equally good downward header from Porteous.

Aberdeen conceded again when Shaw took on his man before squaring the ball across the face of goal for Gullan to apply a simple finish at the far post.

Anderson spurned a late chance to give Paul Sheerin's Dons any hope.