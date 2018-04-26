Sofiane Boufal: Southampton midfielder training with club's U23s after row with boss Hughes

Boufal (left) has scored twice in 30 appearances for Southampton this season

Southampton midfielder Sofiane Boufal has been ordered to train with the club's under-23 side and will miss Saturday's match with Bournemouth following a row with boss Mark Hughes.

The Moroccan, who was on the bench for April's 3-2 loss to Chelsea, reportedly angered Hughes by refusing to warm up.

The two are believed to have then clashed later in the dressing room.

"Unfortunately, Sofi made a mistake, which he acknowledged and he has acknowledged to me since," said Hughes.

"At the moment he's training with the Under-23s. He's missed a few days' training because he was ill.

"Given where we are at the moment he's probably best served training with a different group just to make people aware the situation we found ourselves in wasn't what should have happened.

"He understands that now. He probably needs to rebuild a bit of trust with us and his team mates."

Relegation-threatened Southampton are 18th in the table, four points from safety with four games remaining.

Hughes, who replaced the sacked Mauricio Pellegrino as Southampton boss in March, has failed to win any of his four Premier League games in charge so far, losing three of them.