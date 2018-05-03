Partick Thistle v Ross County

Bottom side Ross County trail Partick Thistle by two points with three games to go

Partick Thistle's Callum Booth is a doubt for Friday's Scottish Premiership meeting with bottom side Ross County, who trail the Jags by two points.

Defender Booth has a groin complaint while midfielder Stuart Bannigan remains a long-term absentee.

County are without Christopher Routis, who has had stitches in a calf injury picked up against Motherwell.

Fellow midfielder Greg Tansey misses the trip to Glasgow, having had a groin injury in recent weeks.

MATCH STATS

Partick Thistle have lost just one of their past six Scottish Premiership games against Ross County, however that defeat did come the last time the two sides met in April.

The Staggies have failed to win any of their previous four trips to Firhill in the top flight, since a 3-1 victory back in February 2015.

Thistle ended a run of five winless home games last time out, they have not won two in a row at home since December 2017 (three successive wins).

County have lost nine of their past 10 league games on the road, failing to score in five of their past seven.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald: "We have been in this position before.

"The last time we went up there they had the chance to leapfrog us, we had the chance to open up the gap on them. It is the same again. We need to make sure we are ready for it.

"We have won one and drawn one [post-split] and hopefully we can go and get another three points on Friday.

"I think there will still be twists and turns towards the end. I don't think you are guaranteed to take points in any of your games after that.

"All we can do is focus on that one game, try to get the result and see what happens elsewhere."

Ross County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell: "There are no secrets at this end of the table, teams are scrapping for their lives and trying to win any way possible.

"They will be trying to put us out of the mix.

"[Beating Partick Thistle 4-0 in April] was the best since we took over. We have had a lot of other good performances in different ways, against Motherwell with team structure, shape and discipline and also against a high-flying Hibs side, so we have had a few good ones.

"But certainly in winning a game and scoring goals and getting a clean sheet Partick Thistle sticks out from the rest."