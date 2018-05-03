Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United

Pascal Gross has been directly involved in 44% of Brighton's 32 Premier League goals this season.

TEAM NEWS

Brighton & Hove Albion have midfielder Davy Propper available after a three-match suspension.

Steve Sidwell is the Seagulls' only absentee as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury.

Manchester United will be without striker Romelu Lukaku, who was substituted with an ankle injury in the victory over Arsenal last weekend.

Phil Jones should be fit after a hamstring issue and fellow central defender Eric Bailly is also available.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: "Brighton can't rely on the teams below them collapsing. They might need another point for safety. Friday's suit them, and with a roaring Amex under the lights they could do it against a United side virtually guaranteed second place. Jose Mourinho will be selecting teams with the FA Cup final in mind.

"Lukaku's injury will be a bonus for Brighton, who are still suspect defending set pieces. At the other end he'll be missed when Shane Duffy and Lewis Dunk come up. Watch for a Duffy opener. He's due one.

"It could be tricky for the visitors, and a point might bring a few United moans. Brighton will be ecstatic."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Brighton manager Chris Hughton: "You have to go into every game thinking you can get a result - we'll be buoyed by our previous matches but United are in a good rhythm - these are the challenges we've worked so hard for.

"We have an opportunity on Friday to do ourselves a big favour. If we can perform as well as we did against them on the previous two occasions then we give ourselves a chance."

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on Brighton and Hughton: "Very, very good - to go from very, very good to amazing he just needs to mathematically confirm the Premier League for next season.

"I think they don't need more points, I think they have the job done, but mathematically they still need a point or something or other results to go their way.

"I think Brighton will be there next year and that's a fantastic job for Chris and not surprising for me because since the start they have showed the quality and mentality to get the points they need to stay in the division."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton's only win in 18 previous meetings was 1-0 at home in 1982.

United have won the last four encounters in all competitions, without conceding a goal. However, all of these games were at Old Trafford.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton are winless in six Premier League games, including three at home.

Their goalless draw with Burnley was the first time they kept a clean sheet in 14 attempts.

The Seagulls have conceded 14 goals from corners in the league this season, four more than any other team in the competition.

They have won six of their last seven home league games played on a Friday, drawing the other, since a 1-0 defeat against Wolves on 1 January 2016.

Chris Hughton's only competitive win as a manager against Manchester United came in November 2012 when his Norwich City side triumphed 1-0 at home in the Premier League. His teams have lost their other six competitive fixtures versus the Red Devils by an aggregate score of 15-0.

With six goals and eight assists, Pascal Gross has been directly involved in 44% of Brighton's 32 Premier League goals this season. Only Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been involved in a higher share of his team's goals, with 50%.

Manchester United

Manchester United have won three away games in a row in the Premier League. They haven't won four in a row since April 2017.

United have lost at Newcastle and Huddersfield in the Premier League this season - they've never lost away against three promoted sides in a single top-flight campaign.

They are the only team in the Premier League yet to draw a game in 2018.

Paul Pogba has been directly involved in four goals in his last four Premier League games, with three goals and an assist.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 0-1 Probability of draw: 24% Probability of home win: 19% Probability of away win: 57%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.