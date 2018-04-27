Mansfield Town: CJ Hamilton signs new two-year contract

CJ Hamilton joined Mansfield on a free from Sheffield United in summer 2016

Mansfield Town winger CJ Hamilton has signed a new two-year contract with the League Two club.

The club also has an option to extend the deal with the 23-year-old former Sheffield United player.

Hamilton is the first Stags player to sign a new deal under manager David Flitcroft.

"I'm really thrilled to be signing a new deal," he said. "The fans have been brilliant and the staff have been so welcoming. This club is like a family."