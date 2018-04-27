BBC Sport - Football Focus: Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke says English football is elitist
English football is elitist - Clarke
Former West Bromwich Albion and Reading manager Steve Clarke says English football is becoming more elitist and moving further away from the fans compared to Scottish football, where he is now managing Kilmarnock.
