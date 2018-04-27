BBC Sport - I'm good and cheap - fantasy football star Gross

I'm good and cheap - fantasy football star Gross

Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross says he is "good and cheap" which is why he is so popular on fantasy football games, but will not put himself on the bench again after scoring two goals last time.

Watch the full interview on Football Focus at 12:00 BST, Saturday 28 April, on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

WATCH MORE: English football is elitist - Clarke

Top videos

Video

I'm good and cheap - fantasy football star Gross

Video

World Cup moments: Iniesta's winner

Video

Iniesta helped me understand football better - Guardiola

Video

We will support Gerrard in managerial career - Klopp

Video

This season better than last - Mourinho

Video

Quins & Sarries ready for Premier 15s final

Video

Plan B excited by Vieira rumours

Video

English football is elitist - Clarke

Video

Khan confident of Wembley purchase

Video

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories