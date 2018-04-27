Steven Gerrard: Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers surprised by Rangers link

Brendan Rodgers and Steven Gerrard were at Liverpool together for three years

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers admits he was "surprised" to see Steven Gerrard linked to the manager's job at Rangers.

Former England skipper Gerrard, who is the frontrunner to take over at Ibrox, was Rodgers' captain when he was manager at Liverpool.

"When you're starting out it's all about when you feel the time is right," said Rodgers before Sunday's Premiership meeting with Rangers.

"It's not necessarily about the club, it's about the right club."

Graeme Murty, 43, is in charge of Rangers until the end of the season.

Gerrard, 37, has been coaching with the Liverpool development squad since retiring in 2016 and BBC Scotland has learned the job at Ibrox is his if he wants it.

"I was a little bit surprised when I saw it," Rodgers said of Gerrard being linked with Ibrox.

"If the speculation is right then maybe Stevie feels it is the right club.

"He's always wanted to be a manager. I know from my time working closely with him at Liverpool that it was something he always wanted to do.

"He's lived with expectation all his life at Liverpool and as the captain of England."

'Playing football is totally different from coaching and managing'

Meanwhile, Hibernian boss Neil Lennon, who won three Scottish titles as Celtic manager, says it will be a risk if Rangers appoint Gerrard.

"I think it's a risk on both parties really," he said.

"He is a brilliant guy and has been one of my heroes over the last 20 years. He is a great role model and an inspirational figure.

Could Gerrard and Lennon renew acquaintances as managers after facing each other as players?

"But playing football is totally different from coaching and managing obviously. I'm sure he will do a bit of due diligence and he has got plenty of people he can turn to for advice.

"[Former Liverpool winger, and Celtic head coach] John Barnes would be a good example. He came in cold (to Celtic) and found it very difficult.

"It can be a harsh environment. It's not as easy as what people think it is. That's a perception from people down south and we have seen a lot of good players and a lot of good managers go very quickly because they find it difficult to adapt to the pressures of Glasgow and the expectation that it brings.

"In terms of Rangers, patience is needed. I think a more experienced guy would be advantageous in that department. If Steve thinks he can do it, then good luck to him."