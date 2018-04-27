Boss Stephen Baxter and midfielder Gavin Whyte are taking nothing for granted ahead of the final day of the league season.

A win at Ballymena will seal the title for Crusaders, who are level on points with Coleraine but have a considerably better goal difference.

Linfield pipped the Crues to the league title last year but the Seaview side are hoping to bounce back and claim a third Gibson Cup in four years.