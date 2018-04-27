Milton Keynes Dons cancel awards for first-team players

MK Dons' relegation will be confirmed on Saturday if they fail to beat Scunthorpe

Relegation-threatened Milton Keynes Dons will not give out any prizes to first-team players at their end-of-season awards night on Tuesday.

The Dons are 23rd in League One, six points adrift of safety with two matches remaining this term.

The players will still attend, but first-team awards have been cancelled.

"This has been an unacceptable season and we are not a football club that wishes to celebrate failure," chairman Peter Winkelman told the club website.

"We will continue the night to honour the excellent achievements of the academy, the ladies and the Sport and Education Trust's disability teams

"There will also be honours for our supporters and a special recognition chairman's award.

"Off the pitch, our first-team players have continued to make an impact in the community - those who have made a significant contribution in these areas will be acknowledged on the night."

The club have cancelled their Player of the Year, Players' Player of the Year, Team Performance of the Year and Top Goalscorer awards.

In 2016, Aston Villa cancelled their Player of the Year awards as they were facing relegation from the Premier League.

Then last year Notts County cancelled their end-of-season awards night after their women's team folded.