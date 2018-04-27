BBC Sport - Arsenal players want to give Arsene Wenger what he deserves - Aaron Ramsey

Arsenal players to give Wenger what he deserves - Ramsey

  • From the section Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey says "you could hear a pin drop" when manager Arsene Wenger told his players that he would leave at the end of the season, but now they want to win a trophy for him.

