Spanish La Liga
Real Madrid2Leganés1

Real Madrid 2-1 Leganes

Bale hooked Real Madrid's opener inside the opening 10 minutes
Gareth Bale struck his 15th club goal of the season as a much-changed Real Madrid side edged past Leganes.

Zinedine Zidane made 10 changes from Wednesday's Champions League semi-final first-leg win over Bayern Munich, with the return tie to come on Tuesday.

Bale was one of the new faces and he hooked home from six yards before Borja Mayoral converted a second from a yard.

Darko Brasanac turned home as Leganes rallied and only a fine Kiko Casilla save denied Unai Bustinza an equaliser.

Leganes had Brazilian midfielder Gabriel dismissed after the final whistle as he showed dissent when referee Ignacio Iglesias blew for full-time just as Leganes were lining up a shot from 25 yards.

The away side - who are 16th in La Liga - had struck the bar through Nordin Amrabat with the score at 1-0 and pressurised Real in the second half.

But Los Blancos survived and moved a point behind second-place Atletico Madrid, with leaders Barcelona able to sew up the title if they win at Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday.

Real will now turn their attention to defending their 2-1 aggregate lead over Bayern as they look to lift the Champions League trophy for the third-straight season.

Zidane's side then travel to Barcelona on 6 May, where the Catalan club could again seal the title should they not do so against Deportivo.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 13Casilla
  • 19Hakimi
  • 3Vallejo
  • 14Casemiro
  • 15Hernández
  • 11Bale
  • 18Llorente
  • 23KovacicSubstituted forKroosat 62'minutes
  • 24Ceballos Fernández
  • 21Mayoral
  • 9BenzemaSubstituted forAsensioat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 8Kroos
  • 10Modric
  • 12Marcelo
  • 17Vázquez
  • 20Asensio
  • 27Tejero

Leganés

  • 1Cuéllar
  • 20ZaldúaBooked at 73mins
  • 3Bustinza
  • 22Siovas
  • 15Rico
  • 24BrasanacSubstituted forGarcía Naranjoat 90'minutes
  • 21Pérez
  • 10El Zhar
  • 8Appelt PiresBooked at 90mins
  • 7AmrabatSubstituted forErasoat 90'minutes
  • 9GuerreroSubstituted forBeauvueat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Gumbau
  • 12Beauvue
  • 13Champagne
  • 14García
  • 16Dos Santos
  • 17Eraso
  • 18García Naranjo
Referee:
Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva
Attendance:
59,905

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamLeganés
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home12
Away16
Shots on Target
Home5
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home16
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Leganés 1.

Dismissal

Gabriel Pires (Leganés) is shown the red card.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Leganés 1.

Foul by Marco Asensio (Real Madrid).

Diego Rico (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Diego Rico (Leganés) left footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).

Javier Eraso (Leganés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Leganés. Naranjo replaces Darko Brasanac.

Substitution

Substitution, Leganés. Javier Eraso replaces Nordin Amrabat.

Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joseba Zaldua (Leganés).

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rubén Pérez (Leganés).

Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Unai Bustinza (Leganés).

Foul by Gareth Bale (Real Madrid).

Diego Rico (Leganés) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Gareth Bale (Real Madrid).

Gabriel Pires (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Nordin Amrabat (Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Claudio Beauvue.

Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi with a cross.

Attempt missed. Claudio Beauvue (Leganés) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing is just a bit too high. Assisted by Darko Brasanac.

Attempt missed. Gabriel Pires (Leganés) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Nabil El Zhar with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Theo Hernández (Real Madrid).

Joseba Zaldua (Leganés) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Leganés. Conceded by Kiko Casilla.

Attempt saved. Unai Bustinza (Leganés) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Darko Brasanac.

Attempt missed. Darko Brasanac (Leganés) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Diego Rico with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Gareth Bale (Real Madrid).

Diego Rico (Leganés) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Joseba Zaldua (Leganés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joseba Zaldua (Leganés).

Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Marco Asensio.

Attempt saved. Nordin Amrabat (Leganés) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Darko Brasanac.

Attempt saved. Nabil El Zhar (Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gabriel Pires.

Attempt blocked. Diego Rico (Leganés) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Darko Brasanac.

Goal!

Goal! Real Madrid 2, Leganés 1. Darko Brasanac (Leganés) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nordin Amrabat.

Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Saturday 28th April 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona33258083196483
2Atl Madrid34219454183672
3Real Madrid34218582374571
4Valencia34206862362666
5Real Betis34175125453156
6Villarreal34166124841754
7Sevilla34146144254-1248
8Getafe34139123931848
9Girona34138134652-647
10Real Sociedad35137156355846
11Celta Vigo35129145450445
12Eibar34127153747-1043
13Alavés34132193447-1341
14Ath Bilbao35913133845-740
15Espanyol35913132941-1240
16Leganés35117172943-1440
17Levante35913133450-1640
18Dep La Coruña34610183265-3328
19Las Palmas3557232370-4722
20Malaga3455242251-2920
