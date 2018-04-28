Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Leganés 1.
Real Madrid 2-1 Leganes
-
- From the section European Football
Gareth Bale struck his 15th club goal of the season as a much-changed Real Madrid side edged past Leganes.
Zinedine Zidane made 10 changes from Wednesday's Champions League semi-final first-leg win over Bayern Munich, with the return tie to come on Tuesday.
Bale was one of the new faces and he hooked home from six yards before Borja Mayoral converted a second from a yard.
Darko Brasanac turned home as Leganes rallied and only a fine Kiko Casilla save denied Unai Bustinza an equaliser.
Leganes had Brazilian midfielder Gabriel dismissed after the final whistle as he showed dissent when referee Ignacio Iglesias blew for full-time just as Leganes were lining up a shot from 25 yards.
The away side - who are 16th in La Liga - had struck the bar through Nordin Amrabat with the score at 1-0 and pressurised Real in the second half.
But Los Blancos survived and moved a point behind second-place Atletico Madrid, with leaders Barcelona able to sew up the title if they win at Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday.
Real will now turn their attention to defending their 2-1 aggregate lead over Bayern as they look to lift the Champions League trophy for the third-straight season.
Zidane's side then travel to Barcelona on 6 May, where the Catalan club could again seal the title should they not do so against Deportivo.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 13Casilla
- 19Hakimi
- 3Vallejo
- 14Casemiro
- 15Hernández
- 11Bale
- 18Llorente
- 23KovacicSubstituted forKroosat 62'minutes
- 24Ceballos Fernández
- 21Mayoral
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forAsensioat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 8Kroos
- 10Modric
- 12Marcelo
- 17Vázquez
- 20Asensio
- 27Tejero
Leganés
- 1Cuéllar
- 20ZaldúaBooked at 73mins
- 3Bustinza
- 22Siovas
- 15Rico
- 24BrasanacSubstituted forGarcía Naranjoat 90'minutes
- 21Pérez
- 10El Zhar
- 8Appelt PiresBooked at 90mins
- 7AmrabatSubstituted forErasoat 90'minutes
- 9GuerreroSubstituted forBeauvueat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Gumbau
- 12Beauvue
- 13Champagne
- 14García
- 16Dos Santos
- 17Eraso
- 18García Naranjo
- Referee:
- Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva
- Attendance:
- 59,905
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away15
Live Text
Dismissal
Gabriel Pires (Leganés) is shown the red card.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Leganés 1.
Foul by Marco Asensio (Real Madrid).
Diego Rico (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Diego Rico (Leganés) left footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).
Javier Eraso (Leganés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Leganés. Naranjo replaces Darko Brasanac.
Substitution
Substitution, Leganés. Javier Eraso replaces Nordin Amrabat.
Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joseba Zaldua (Leganés).
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rubén Pérez (Leganés).
Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Unai Bustinza (Leganés).
Foul by Gareth Bale (Real Madrid).
Diego Rico (Leganés) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Gareth Bale (Real Madrid).
Gabriel Pires (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Nordin Amrabat (Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Claudio Beauvue.
Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi with a cross.
Attempt missed. Claudio Beauvue (Leganés) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing is just a bit too high. Assisted by Darko Brasanac.
Attempt missed. Gabriel Pires (Leganés) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Nabil El Zhar with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Theo Hernández (Real Madrid).
Joseba Zaldua (Leganés) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Leganés. Conceded by Kiko Casilla.
Attempt saved. Unai Bustinza (Leganés) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Darko Brasanac.
Attempt missed. Darko Brasanac (Leganés) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Diego Rico with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Gareth Bale (Real Madrid).
Diego Rico (Leganés) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Joseba Zaldua (Leganés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joseba Zaldua (Leganés).
Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Marco Asensio.
Attempt saved. Nordin Amrabat (Leganés) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Darko Brasanac.
Attempt saved. Nabil El Zhar (Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gabriel Pires.
Attempt blocked. Diego Rico (Leganés) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Darko Brasanac.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 2, Leganés 1. Darko Brasanac (Leganés) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nordin Amrabat.
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.