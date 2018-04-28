Real Madrid 2-1 Leganes

Bale hooked Real Madrid's opener inside the opening 10 minutes

Gareth Bale struck his 15th club goal of the season as a much-changed Real Madrid side edged past Leganes.

Zinedine Zidane made 10 changes from Wednesday's Champions League semi-final first-leg win over Bayern Munich, with the return tie to come on Tuesday.

Bale was one of the new faces and he hooked home from six yards before Borja Mayoral converted a second from a yard.

Darko Brasanac turned home as Leganes rallied and only a fine Kiko Casilla save denied Unai Bustinza an equaliser.

Leganes had Brazilian midfielder Gabriel dismissed after the final whistle as he showed dissent when referee Ignacio Iglesias blew for full-time just as Leganes were lining up a shot from 25 yards.

The away side - who are 16th in La Liga - had struck the bar through Nordin Amrabat with the score at 1-0 and pressurised Real in the second half.

But Los Blancos survived and moved a point behind second-place Atletico Madrid, with leaders Barcelona able to sew up the title if they win at Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday.

Real will now turn their attention to defending their 2-1 aggregate lead over Bayern as they look to lift the Champions League trophy for the third-straight season.

Zidane's side then travel to Barcelona on 6 May, where the Catalan club could again seal the title should they not do so against Deportivo.