German Bundesliga
Bayern Munich4Frankfurt1

Bayern Munich 4-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Niklas Dorsch is captain of Bayern Munich's reserve team
Niklas Dorsch is captain of Bayern Munich's reserve team

Niko Kovac suffered a heavy defeat against the club he will take charge of at the end of the season as Bayern Munich beat Eintracht Frankfurt.

Niklas Dorsch, Sandro Wagner, Rafinha and Niklas Sule all scored for the champions, who made sweeping changes before Tuesday's Champions League semi-final second leg at Real Madrid.

Sebastien Haller got the consolation for Frankfurt.

Bayern are 24 points clear of nearest rivals Schalke with two games to go.

They announced earlier this month that Kovac will succeed Jupp Heynckes as their manager at the end of the season.

Former Croatia captain and coach Kovac, who played for Bayern from 2001 to 2003, has signed a three-year contract and will take up his new role on 1 July.

Bayern trail Real 2-1 after the first leg of their Champions League tie.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

  • 26Ulreich
  • 32KimmichSubstituted forRafinhaat 45'minutes
  • 15Mai
  • 5Hummels
  • 14Bernat
  • 24Tolisso
  • 19Rudy
  • 30Dorsch
  • 16ShabaniSubstituted forThiago Alcántaraat 56'minutes
  • 2Wagner
  • 18EvinaSubstituted forSüleat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Süle
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 11Rodríguez
  • 13Rafinha
  • 22Starke
  • 25Müller

Frankfurt

  • 1Hrádecky
  • 24da Costa
  • 19AbrahamSubstituted forRussat 45'minutes
  • 3Falette
  • 15Willems
  • 39Mascarell
  • 11GacinovicSubstituted forCavarat 59'minutes
  • 27Wolf
  • 10Fabián
  • 31HrgotaSubstituted forHallerat 65'minutes
  • 8Jovic

Substitutes

  • 5Fernandes
  • 9Haller
  • 22Chandler
  • 23Russ
  • 33Tawatha
  • 37Zimmermann
  • 42Cavar
Referee:
Christian Dingert
Attendance:
75,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamFrankfurt
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home11
Away11
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, FC Bayern München 4, Eintracht Frankfurt 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 4, Eintracht Frankfurt 1.

Goal!

Goal! FC Bayern München 4, Eintracht Frankfurt 1. Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rafinha.

Attempt saved. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Niklas Süle.

Goal!

Goal! FC Bayern München 3, Eintracht Frankfurt 1. Rafinha (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara following a fast break.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Danny da Costa (Eintracht Frankfurt) because of an injury.

Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Juan Bernat.

Foul by Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München).

Simon Falette (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Jetro Willems (Eintracht Frankfurt) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Marco Fabián (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Danny da Costa.

Goal!

Goal! FC Bayern München 2, Eintracht Frankfurt 1. Sébastien Haller (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Danny da Costa with a cross.

Goal!

Goal! FC Bayern München 2, Eintracht Frankfurt 0. Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sebastian Rudy.

Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Lars Lukas Mai.

Juan Bernat (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sébastien Haller (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Attempt missed. Marius Wolf (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sébastien Haller.

Attempt blocked. Marco Fabián (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jetro Willems.

Attempt missed. Marijan Cavar (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jetro Willems with a headed pass.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Niklas Süle replaces Franck Evina.

Substitution

Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Sébastien Haller replaces Branimir Hrgota.

Foul by Rafinha (FC Bayern München).

Branimir Hrgota (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Franck Evina with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sebastian Rudy.

Substitution

Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Marijan Cavar replaces Mijat Gacinovic.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Thiago Alcántara replaces Meritan Shabani.

Rafinha (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Branimir Hrgota (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Attempt blocked. Branimir Hrgota (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Sebastian Rudy (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Offside, FC Bayern München. Rafinha tries a through ball, but Sandro Wagner is caught offside.

Meritan Shabani (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Branimir Hrgota (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Rafinha replaces Joshua Kimmich.

Second Half

Second Half begins FC Bayern München 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 0.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 28th April 2018

  • Bayern MunichBayern Munich4FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt1
  • SchalkeFC Schalke 041B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach1
  • Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin2AugsburgFC Augsburg2
  • FreiburgSC Freiburg3Köln1. FC Köln2
  • WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg1HamburgHamburg SV3
  • B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen0StuttgartVfB Stuttgart0

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich32263388236581
2Schalke32169750361457
3B Dortmund31159761412054
4Hoffenheim321410863451852
5B Leverkusen321410855411452
6RB Leipzig31138104747047
7Frankfurt32137124244-246
8B Mgladbach32128124349-644
9Hertha Berlin32101394037343
10Stuttgart32127132935-643
11Augsburg321011114242041
12Werder Bremen31910123438-437
13Hannover3299143950-1136
14Freiburg32712132953-2433
15Wolfsburg32515123143-1230
16Mainz3179153249-1730
17Hamburg3277182749-2228
18Köln3257203363-3022
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport