Match ends, FC Bayern München 4, Eintracht Frankfurt 1.
Bayern Munich 4-1 Eintracht Frankfurt
-
- From the section European Football
Niko Kovac suffered a heavy defeat against the club he will take charge of at the end of the season as Bayern Munich beat Eintracht Frankfurt.
Niklas Dorsch, Sandro Wagner, Rafinha and Niklas Sule all scored for the champions, who made sweeping changes before Tuesday's Champions League semi-final second leg at Real Madrid.
Sebastien Haller got the consolation for Frankfurt.
Bayern are 24 points clear of nearest rivals Schalke with two games to go.
They announced earlier this month that Kovac will succeed Jupp Heynckes as their manager at the end of the season.
Former Croatia captain and coach Kovac, who played for Bayern from 2001 to 2003, has signed a three-year contract and will take up his new role on 1 July.
Bayern trail Real 2-1 after the first leg of their Champions League tie.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
- 26Ulreich
- 32KimmichSubstituted forRafinhaat 45'minutes
- 15Mai
- 5Hummels
- 14Bernat
- 24Tolisso
- 19Rudy
- 30Dorsch
- 16ShabaniSubstituted forThiago Alcántaraat 56'minutes
- 2Wagner
- 18EvinaSubstituted forSüleat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Süle
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 9Lewandowski
- 11Rodríguez
- 13Rafinha
- 22Starke
- 25Müller
Frankfurt
- 1Hrádecky
- 24da Costa
- 19AbrahamSubstituted forRussat 45'minutes
- 3Falette
- 15Willems
- 39Mascarell
- 11GacinovicSubstituted forCavarat 59'minutes
- 27Wolf
- 10Fabián
- 31HrgotaSubstituted forHallerat 65'minutes
- 8Jovic
Substitutes
- 5Fernandes
- 9Haller
- 22Chandler
- 23Russ
- 33Tawatha
- 37Zimmermann
- 42Cavar
- Referee:
- Christian Dingert
- Attendance:
- 75,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 4, Eintracht Frankfurt 1.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 4, Eintracht Frankfurt 1. Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rafinha.
Attempt saved. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Niklas Süle.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 3, Eintracht Frankfurt 1. Rafinha (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara following a fast break.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Danny da Costa (Eintracht Frankfurt) because of an injury.
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Juan Bernat.
Foul by Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München).
Simon Falette (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jetro Willems (Eintracht Frankfurt) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Marco Fabián (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Danny da Costa.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 2, Eintracht Frankfurt 1. Sébastien Haller (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Danny da Costa with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 2, Eintracht Frankfurt 0. Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sebastian Rudy.
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Lars Lukas Mai.
Juan Bernat (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sébastien Haller (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Attempt missed. Marius Wolf (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sébastien Haller.
Attempt blocked. Marco Fabián (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jetro Willems.
Attempt missed. Marijan Cavar (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jetro Willems with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Niklas Süle replaces Franck Evina.
Substitution
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Sébastien Haller replaces Branimir Hrgota.
Foul by Rafinha (FC Bayern München).
Branimir Hrgota (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Franck Evina with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sebastian Rudy.
Substitution
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Marijan Cavar replaces Mijat Gacinovic.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Thiago Alcántara replaces Meritan Shabani.
Rafinha (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Branimir Hrgota (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Attempt blocked. Branimir Hrgota (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Sebastian Rudy (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Offside, FC Bayern München. Rafinha tries a through ball, but Sandro Wagner is caught offside.
Meritan Shabani (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Branimir Hrgota (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Rafinha replaces Joshua Kimmich.
Second Half
Second Half begins FC Bayern München 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 0.