Bayern Munich 4-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Niklas Dorsch is captain of Bayern Munich's reserve team

Niko Kovac suffered a heavy defeat against the club he will take charge of at the end of the season as Bayern Munich beat Eintracht Frankfurt.

Niklas Dorsch, Sandro Wagner, Rafinha and Niklas Sule all scored for the champions, who made sweeping changes before Tuesday's Champions League semi-final second leg at Real Madrid.

Sebastien Haller got the consolation for Frankfurt.

Bayern are 24 points clear of nearest rivals Schalke with two games to go.

They announced earlier this month that Kovac will succeed Jupp Heynckes as their manager at the end of the season.

Former Croatia captain and coach Kovac, who played for Bayern from 2001 to 2003, has signed a three-year contract and will take up his new role on 1 July.

Bayern trail Real 2-1 after the first leg of their Champions League tie.