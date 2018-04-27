Garry Thompson: Morecambe forward out until Christmas after rupturing Achilles
Morecambe striker Garry Thompson is expected to be out until Christmas after rupturing an Achilles tendon last Saturday's loss at Crewe.
The 37-year-old was stretchered off in the 14th minute after sustaining the injury in the 1-0 defeat.
"I just wanted to get off the pitch, so I was crawling towards the bench," said Thompson.
He re-signed for League Two Morecambe on a one-year deal in June 2017 after being released by Wycombe Wanderers.