Nedum Onuoha: QPR captain to leave club this summer

Nedum Onuoha has captained QPR for the past three seasons

QPR captain Nedum Onuoha will leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires.

The 31-year-old centre-back moved to Loftus Road from Manchester City in January 2012 and has scored eight goals in 223 appearances for the R's.

"I want to thank everyone for making me feel welcome from the moment I arrived," he told the club website.

"When I do leave it will feel very different as I've spent half of my career here but nothing lasts forever."

Rangers have previously announced that defender James Perch and forwards Jamie Mackie and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas will also depart the west London club this summer.