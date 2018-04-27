Arsenal and Atletico Madrid charged by Uefa following Europa League match

A furious Diego Simeone was sent to the stands for reacting to Sime Vrsaljko's dismissal

Arsenal and Atletico Madrid have been charged by Uefa over incidents in Thursday's Europa League semi-final.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone was sent to the stands following Sime Vrsaljko's early red card in the 1-1 first-leg draw at Emirates Stadium.

Simeone was charged with insulting a match official and Atletico with improper conduct of the coach and the throwing of objects.

Arsenal were charged after fireworks were set off.

Both hearings will take place on 4 May, one day after the second leg in Madrid.

Marseille, who beat Red Bull Salzburg 2-0 in France in the first leg of the other semi-final, also received two Uefa charges, for setting off fireworks and the blocking of stairways.