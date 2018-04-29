Match ends, Alavés 0, Atlético de Madrid 1.
Alaves 0-1 Atletico Madrid
Fernando Torres had a penalty saved as Atletico Madrid warmed up for their Europa League semi-final second leg with Arsenal with victory at Alaves.
Torres' 71st-minute attempt was saved by Fernando Pacheco Flores- but seven minutes later Atletico won another penalty, which Kevin Gameiro scored.
Atletico had Angel Correa sent off in injury time for two bookings.
They remain second, eight points behind Barcelona, who will win La Liga if they avoid defeat at Deportivo La Coruna.
Atletico host Arsenal on Thursday after a 1-1 first-leg draw at the Emirates.
The result saw Diego Simeone's side return to winning ways after two draws and a defeat in all competitions.
Atletico are four points above third-placed rivals Real Madrid, who have a game in hand.
Line-ups
Alavés
- 13SiveraSubstituted forPachecoat 63'minutes
- 4Ruano
- 5LaguardiaBooked at 17mins
- 6Maripán
- 26Diéguez
- 7SobrinoBooked at 45mins
- 18Pina
- 22WakasoBooked at 78minsSubstituted forGarcía Sánchezat 79'minutesBooked at 45mins
- 17PedrazaBooked at 20mins
- 10GuidettiSubstituted forGómezat 72'minutes
- 24El Haddadi
Substitutes
- 1Pacheco
- 11Gómez
- 15Bojan
- 16Torres
- 19García Sánchez
- 29Demirovic
- 32Aguirregabiria
Atl Madrid
- 25Werner
- 5Partey
- 15Savic
- 19HernándezBooked at 34mins
- 16Vrsaljko
- 11CorreaBooked at 90mins
- 14GabiBooked at 68mins
- 6KokeSubstituted forGodínat 62'minutes
- 23Machín Pérez
- 9TorresBooked at 90mins
- 18Diego CostaBooked at 45minsSubstituted forGameiroat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Godín
- 21Gameiro
- 29González
- 30Olabe
- 37Sané
- 45Muñoz
- 53Dos Santos Ferreira
- Referee:
- David José Fernández Borbalán
- Attendance:
- 18,944
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Alavés 0, Atlético de Madrid 1.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid).
Booking
Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid).
Munir El Haddadi (Alavés) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Ibai Gómez (Alavés) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Manu García.
Booking
Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid).
Tomás Pina (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Tomás Pina (Alavés) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rubén Sobrino.
Foul by Sime Vrsaljko (Atlético de Madrid).
Munir El Haddadi (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabi.
Kevin Gameiro (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Manu García (Alavés).
Foul by Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid).
Munir El Haddadi (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ibai Gómez (Alavés) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Munir El Haddadi with a cross.
Attempt saved. Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) header from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ángel Correa with a cross.
Kevin Gameiro (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alexis Ruano (Alavés).
Attempt missed. Alfonso Pedraza (Alavés) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Munir El Haddadi.
Substitution
Substitution, Alavés. Manu García replaces Mubarak Wakaso.
Goal!
Goal! Alavés 0, Atlético de Madrid 1. Kevin Gameiro (Atlético de Madrid) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Booking
Mubarak Wakaso (Alavés) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Penalty conceded by Mubarak Wakaso (Alavés) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vitolo.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Mubarak Wakaso.
Attempt missed. Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt saved. Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sime Vrsaljko with a headed pass.
Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Tomás Pina (Alavés).
Substitution
Substitution, Alavés. Ibai Gómez replaces John Guidetti.
Foul by Gabi (Atlético de Madrid).
Mubarak Wakaso (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Penalty saved! Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Penalty Atlético de Madrid. Vitolo draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Mubarak Wakaso (Alavés) after a foul in the penalty area.
Booking
Gabi (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.