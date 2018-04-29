Italian Serie A
Fiorentina1Napoli0

Fiorentina v Napoli

Line-ups

Fiorentina

  • 57Sportiello
  • 2LauriniBooked at 24mins
  • 20Pezzella
  • 4Milenkovic
  • 3Biraghi
  • 24Benassi
  • 5BadeljBooked at 53mins
  • 8Saponara
  • 17Veretout
  • 25Chiesa
  • 9Simeone

Substitutes

  • 15Olivera
  • 19Cristóforo
  • 22Cerofolini
  • 26Ranieri
  • 28Bastião Dias
  • 33Brancolini
  • 51Hristov
  • 76Boialvo Gaspar
  • 77Théréau

Napoli

  • 25Reina
  • 23Hysaj
  • 33AlbiolBooked at 33mins
  • 26KoulibalyBooked at 6mins
  • 6Silva Duarte
  • 5Marques Loureiro
  • 8Frello FilhoSubstituted forTonelliat 10'minutes
  • 17Hamsik
  • 7CallejónBooked at 37mins
  • 14Mertens
  • 24Insigne

Substitutes

  • 1Barbosa
  • 11Maggio
  • 19Milic
  • 20Zielinski
  • 21Chiriches
  • 22Sepe
  • 27Machach
  • 30Rog
  • 37Ounas
  • 42Diawara
  • 62Tonelli
  • 99Milik
Referee:
Paolo Silvio Mazzoleni

Match Stats

Home TeamFiorentinaAway TeamNapoli
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home16
Away2
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away8

Live Text

Booking

Milan Badelj (Fiorentina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Attempt saved. Dries Mertens (Napoli) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by José Callejón.

Attempt missed. Riccardo Saponara (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Vincent Laurini with a cross.

Offside, Fiorentina. Germán Pezzella tries a through ball, but Giovanni Simeone is caught offside.

Offside, Napoli. Dries Mertens tries a through ball, but José Callejón is caught offside.

Offside, Fiorentina. Jordan Veretout tries a through ball, but Giovanni Simeone is caught offside.

Second Half

Second Half begins Fiorentina 1, Napoli 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Fiorentina 1, Napoli 0.

Foul by Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina).

José Callejón (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Riccardo Saponara (Fiorentina).

Raúl Albiol (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match José Reina (Napoli) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Marco Benassi (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Federico Chiesa.

Attempt saved. Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Riccardo Saponara.

Attempt blocked. Riccardo Saponara (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Marco Benassi (Fiorentina) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marco Benassi.

Attempt missed. Jordan Veretout (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Milan Badelj (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by José Callejón (Napoli).

Attempt saved. Riccardo Saponara (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marco Benassi.

Marco Benassi (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).

Booking

José Callejón (Napoli) is shown the yellow card.

Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by José Callejón (Napoli).

Attempt missed. Marco Benassi (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Federico Chiesa.

Goal!

Goal! Fiorentina 1, Napoli 0. Giovanni Simeone (Fiorentina) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cristiano Biraghi.

Foul by Milan Badelj (Fiorentina).

Allan (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Raúl Albiol (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Marco Benassi (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Raúl Albiol (Napoli).

Riccardo Saponara (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Dangerous play by Allan (Napoli).

Attempt missed. Giovanni Simeone (Fiorentina) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vincent Laurini with a cross.

Foul by Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina).

Allan (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 29th April 2018

  • FiorentinaFiorentina1NapoliNapoli0
  • CrotoneCrotone4SassuoloSassuolo1
  • AtalantaAtalanta3GenoaGenoa1
  • BeneventoBenevento3UdineseUdinese3
  • BolognaBologna1AC MilanAC Milan2
  • SampdoriaSampdoria4CagliariCagliari1
  • Hellas VeronaHellas Verona1SPALSPAL3
  • TorinoTorino19:45LazioLazio

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus35284381225988
2Napoli35266371244784
3Roma35217759283170
4Lazio34207783434067
5Inter Milan351812558263266
6Atalanta351610955361958
7AC Milan35169104639757
8Sampdoria35166135554154
9Fiorentina351591148381054
10Torino34111494841747
11Genoa35118163037-741
12Bologna35116183846-839
13Sassuolo35910162657-3137
14Udinese35104214659-1334
15Crotone3597193660-2434
16Cagliari3596203160-2933
17SPAL35614153356-2332
18Chievo35710183157-2631
19Hellas Verona3574242871-4325
20Benevento3553273281-4918
View full Italian Serie A table

