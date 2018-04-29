Milan Badelj (Fiorentina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Fiorentina v Napoli
Line-ups
Fiorentina
- 57Sportiello
- 2LauriniBooked at 24mins
- 20Pezzella
- 4Milenkovic
- 3Biraghi
- 24Benassi
- 5BadeljBooked at 53mins
- 8Saponara
- 17Veretout
- 25Chiesa
- 9Simeone
Substitutes
- 15Olivera
- 19Cristóforo
- 22Cerofolini
- 26Ranieri
- 28Bastião Dias
- 33Brancolini
- 51Hristov
- 76Boialvo Gaspar
- 77Théréau
Napoli
- 25Reina
- 23Hysaj
- 33AlbiolBooked at 33mins
- 26KoulibalyBooked at 6mins
- 6Silva Duarte
- 5Marques Loureiro
- 8Frello FilhoSubstituted forTonelliat 10'minutes
- 17Hamsik
- 7CallejónBooked at 37mins
- 14Mertens
- 24Insigne
Substitutes
- 1Barbosa
- 11Maggio
- 19Milic
- 20Zielinski
- 21Chiriches
- 22Sepe
- 27Machach
- 30Rog
- 37Ounas
- 42Diawara
- 62Tonelli
- 99Milik
- Referee:
- Paolo Silvio Mazzoleni
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Attempt saved. Dries Mertens (Napoli) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by José Callejón.
Attempt missed. Riccardo Saponara (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Vincent Laurini with a cross.
Offside, Fiorentina. Germán Pezzella tries a through ball, but Giovanni Simeone is caught offside.
Offside, Napoli. Dries Mertens tries a through ball, but José Callejón is caught offside.
Offside, Fiorentina. Jordan Veretout tries a through ball, but Giovanni Simeone is caught offside.
Second Half
Second Half begins Fiorentina 1, Napoli 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Fiorentina 1, Napoli 0.
Foul by Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina).
José Callejón (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Riccardo Saponara (Fiorentina).
Raúl Albiol (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match José Reina (Napoli) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Marco Benassi (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Federico Chiesa.
Attempt saved. Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Riccardo Saponara.
Attempt blocked. Riccardo Saponara (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Marco Benassi (Fiorentina) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marco Benassi.
Attempt missed. Jordan Veretout (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Milan Badelj (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by José Callejón (Napoli).
Attempt saved. Riccardo Saponara (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marco Benassi.
Marco Benassi (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).
José Callejón (Napoli) is shown the yellow card.
Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by José Callejón (Napoli).
Attempt missed. Marco Benassi (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Federico Chiesa.
Goal!
Goal! Fiorentina 1, Napoli 0. Giovanni Simeone (Fiorentina) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cristiano Biraghi.
Foul by Milan Badelj (Fiorentina).
Allan (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Raúl Albiol (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Marco Benassi (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Raúl Albiol (Napoli).
Riccardo Saponara (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Dangerous play by Allan (Napoli).
Attempt missed. Giovanni Simeone (Fiorentina) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vincent Laurini with a cross.
Foul by Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina).
Allan (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.