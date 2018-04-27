BBC Sport - Brendan Rodgers says his old Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard always wanted to be a manager

Gerrard always wanted to be a manager - Rodgers

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers admits he was a 'little bit surprised" to hear Steven Gerrard is the frontrunner to be the next Rangers manager.

But he says his old Liverpool captain "has always wanted to be a manager", and it is a case of "when you feel the time is right" and whether it is "the right club".

READ MORE: Gerrard frontrunner for Rangers job

Top videos

Video

Gerrard always wanted to be a manager - Rodgers

Video

World Cup moments: Iniesta's winner

Video

Iniesta helped me understand football better - Guardiola

Video

Arsenal players to give Wenger what he deserves - Ramsey

Video

We will support Gerrard in managerial career - Klopp

Video

This season better than last - Mourinho

Video

Quins & Sarries ready for Premier 15s final

Video

Plan B excited by Vieira rumours

Video

English football is elitist - Clarke

Video

Khan confident of Wembley purchase

Top Stories