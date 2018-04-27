BBC Sport - Brendan Rodgers says his old Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard always wanted to be a manager
Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers admits he was a 'little bit surprised" to hear Steven Gerrard is the frontrunner to be the next Rangers manager.
But he says his old Liverpool captain "has always wanted to be a manager", and it is a case of "when you feel the time is right" and whether it is "the right club".
