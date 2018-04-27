Arsene Wenger: Arsenal manager wants to avoid 'final confrontations'

Arsene Wenger says he respects Jose Mourinho 'a lot', despite their rivalry through the years

Arsene Wenger says he wants his Arsenal exit to 'go peacefully' as he gets set to leave after almost 22 years.

The Frenchman has announced his managerial reign with the Gunners will come to an end this summer.

Arsenal face old foes Manchester United on Sunday and Wenger hopes he can avoid any final off-field battles.

"You should leave me and give me a little peace for my final weeks and not try to push me into final confrontations," he appealed on Friday.

But the 68-year-old is not convinced he will receive a peaceful welcome at Old Trafford this weekend.

"I don't know what kind of reception I will get but we will be focused on winning the game. We always had some great battles in 22 years."

"I always got a great reception at Old Trafford," Wenger joked. "For me, we need to recover from that result before we go Atletico. If we get a good reception I take it."

United boss Jose Mourinho has thanked Wenger for their rivalry over the years, but the Arsenal manager has played down talk of any of his past rifts.

"I respect him of course, I respect him a lot. And I don't want to go into individuals. I want to go peaceful and with Mourinho as well because he is a great manager."

Wenger takes his Arsenal side to United for the 28th time but insists he would never have been in the home dugout instead.

"Arsenal is the love of my life. I turned many, many clubs down to stay here and face the challenge of building the stadium. I don't regret that because it's the way I see my life and what is important to me."

"Yes, I spoke with everybody. I met Martin Edwards. But many people came to see me in my home. I am always loyal to this club."

Meetings between the two clubs have never been tame affairs - with pizza-gate, Martin Keown's dual with Ruud van Nistelrooy and title deciders all part of many infamous head-to-heads.

And Wenger admits that during 'The Invincibles' season, Arsenal sent a new message to their rivals.

"You realise only today what a great team they [United] had. Giggs, Scholes, Beckham, and after that Ronaldo and Rooney. It shows you the challenge was absolutely huge. Van Nistelrooy and all those players together. An unbelievable team. I realise that better with a distance than at the time."

And as he prepares to take up that rivalry for one last time, Wenger had a teasing warning:

"In France we say au revoir, which means you might see me again."